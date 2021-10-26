Laurel businesses prepare for Halloween

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is less than a week away, but if you’re not ready for the holiday weekend, don’t be scared.

A few Laurel businesses shared advice on how to make your Halloween as festive as possible with items you can get downtown.

From spooky decorations to scary good snacks, Laurel businesses are ready with everything you need for a Halloween celebration. Owners and managers say if you’re still looking for ways to spice up your weekend, they have some ideas.

Andrea Milham, the owner of Southern Antiques, says Halloween is her favorite holiday. She always does a display at the store entrance.

“My advice is to either choose like your mantle in your living room or your kitchen table or your island (or) wherever you’re going to be setting your food up. If you do a cute fall runner and then come in with cute paper supplies and products, you can really make a very easy but impactful experience in your home,” Milham said.

Once you have your tricks, don’t forget some treats. Sweet Somethings worker Sharon Shows says the bakery is planning a variety of Halloween-themed treats all week.

“Some little spooky cupcakes (and) little ghosts, and we also have, for the adult, pumpkin bread (and) apple spice bread if they choose to have that. All week long, we’re going to have little treats for the kids. All week long, if they come in, we’ll find something for everybody,” Shows said.

Halloween isn’t complete without a costume or festive fall look. Chari Parrish, the manager at Two a Tee & Co. said with cold temperatures coming, it’s time to break out the cozy clothes. She says blazers and other coats are a big trend this year.

“Cambry has on the cognac-colored shawl that we just got in, and they are just so pretty. They’re like trimmed in fur. We also have it in black. These would be great because the weather is going to get cooler this weekend to throw on or you could actually just kind of dress it up and make your own costume out of it (with) a witch’s hat,” Parrish says.

Last-minute shopping can be scary, but these local businesses say that’s why they are there to help.

