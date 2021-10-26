Win Stuff
IHL Board votes to mandate vaccines for Mississippi university employees

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a month ago, the Institutes of Higher Learning Board of Trustees encouraged vaccines for university employees. Now, as of Oct. 25, the tides have changed, and the IHL votes to go with President Biden’s executive order by a vote of 9-3.

“If you work on that campus, and that campus is either a federal contractor or sub-contractor that falls under the executive order, even if you have an employee that works remotely, if they come onto your campus, they have to get the vaccine,” said one of the board members.

A few board members were hesitant to go along with the proposal.

”I just think this is far too restrictive, and I think that it goes then the executive order which is really in opposition to what voted on last month,” said one board member. “I’m not even certain I still don’t feel comfortable without having read it myself.”

Overall, after a 7-5 vote to make a decision today, the board made a majority decision to require employees to be vaccinated.

The IHL will continue to not require students to be vaccinated as of now.

