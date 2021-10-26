HPD looking for missing man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing person.

Fifty-one-year-old Tony Hinton of Hattiesburg was last seen Saturday near Hardy Street.

He was wearing a blue shirt with writing on it, dark-colored shorts and shoes, which were blue, red and white.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

