Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD looking for missing man

Tony Hinton, 51, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Saturday, October 23.
Tony Hinton, 51, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Saturday, October 23.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing person.

Fifty-one-year-old Tony Hinton of Hattiesburg was last seen Saturday near Hardy Street.

He was wearing a blue shirt with writing on it, dark-colored shorts and shoes, which were blue, red and white.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter

Latest News

The deadline for university faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8. The deadline...
USM developing plan to comply with federal vaccine mandate
The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference
Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Covington County Hospital’s Connected Care program will receive $162,860 to provide video...
Covington Co. Hospital selected to receive Connected Care Pilot Program funds