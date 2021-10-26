Heidelberg hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, a lot of towns are celebrating it Saturday. Heidelberg is one of those towns.

Better Together Heidelberg is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Deepwell Horizon building. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

There are also several events and games planned.

“We’re going to have a haunted house at Fly Guyz. They have a party room that we’re going to use. We’re going to have a costume contest for individuals. We’re also going to have the best trunk contest. We’re going to do a food truck and hopefully, (and) we’ll have some snowballs,” said Angelia Moore, Better Together president.

The organization partnered with Magnolia State Bank to make the event possible.

