Hattiesburg hosts 2021 Small Town Conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayors from across the Magnolia State gathered in the Pine Belt for a conference to help share ideas with one another.

Mayors and city leaders had the opportunity to ask questions and learn from each other at the Mississippi Municipal League Small Town Conference.

The goal of the convention is to help leaders better serve their citizens. Shari Veazey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Municipal League, says they are a resource for local leaders.

“We just had municipal elections in June. So a lot of these folks are brand new to municipal government. At our conference, especially the small town conference, they have a lot of opportunities to sit and talk about what’s going on in your city. All of the sessions that we’re doing today are geared mainly toward folks who are brand new to municipal government,” Veasy explains.

The two-day conference began Wednesday morning with a question and answer session about general roles, responsibilities, and structure of municipal government.

Veazy says the Municipal League is available to answer questions for elected officials and advocate on behalf of local government at state and federal levels.

“One of the things we’re talking a lot about this week is our legislative advocacy because the session is coming up in January. So we’re going to talk to them a lot about what we’d like to see happen. Laws that we’re moving past to help in a small government. So we’re trying to get them educated on that whole process. Let them know that they need to be engaged because we go over to the capitol and speak on their behalf, but we need them to also engage with their senators and their representatives. So this the timing of this conference is especially important as we prepare for the legislative session,” Veazy explains.

Newly elected Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says he is looking forward to making connections with other leaders of growing cities.

“These really are the incubators of ideas, you get to run into so many other cities. I said it a lot during the campaigns that a lot since I’ve become mayor - is that the problems and the issues that we face are not unique to watch that we’ve got going on. In a conference like this, we get to hang out with other cities and see what best practices are” Ducker says.

Ducker and three Petal city aldermen paid out of pocket to attend the conference.

“This is exciting. A lot of times you’ll hear questions here and get some answers, but they usually generate more questions. So we’ll go back to the city. We’ll start talking to city clerks and department heads and try to come up with some solutions to some of the issues that we’re facing as a growing town. So it’s very important that we’re very efficient about how we deliver our services to our people,” Ducker shares.

Recently elected Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown says he is looking forward to the topic presentations. Topic presentations include COVID-19 recovery, cleaning private property, recycling, and American Rescue Plan updates.

“I’m hoping to pick up some new ideas to bring back the Bay Springs. I want Bay Springs to be an exciting place for our citizens to live and, and for them to be proud to live there and… learning the do’s and don’ts of everything and making sure we’re doing everything correctly, and spending our citizens’ money and the way they needed,” says Brown.

The theme of the conference is “Making the Connection.” That’s what city leaders are hoping to do - connect with each other and get connected to municipal resources. The conference wraps up Wednesday morning at the convention center.

