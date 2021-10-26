Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Freight company speaks on trucker shortage in U.S.

Jones Logistics speaks about the supply chain crisis and how it affects truckers
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ports around the country have been backed up with shipments for weeks, and right now, America is struggling to maintain its supply chain.

“There’s two supply issues there. There’s equipment and there’s people. Supply also becomes an issue because things are getting more expensive,” says Alex Maurer.

Maurer is a broker for the Jones Logistics freight company. He says although there is a supply chain crisis, the truck drivers shortage has been going on for much longer.

“I think that there are some underlying issues that need to be solved, like new recruitment practices, taking better care of our carriers, which we are very dedicated to doing here,” says Maurer.

However, there is also an equipment issue. Trying to buy new trucks for drivers has been a difficult process, according to Maurer.

“There’s a whole thing that is affecting our ability to purchase new trucks for new drivers. Because like, all large 18 million manufacturers are having, you know, they can’t get the parts,” says Maurer.

Between taking care of drivers, recruiting drivers and building the trucks, Maurer says America has a lot of things to fix before it can see changes in the supply chain.

“Until we take care of those things though, in the American economy and, you know, at the national level, we’ll see some of this stuff,” says Maurer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter

Latest News

The event will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Deepwell Horizon building from 6 p.m. - 8...
Heidelberg hosts Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street
.
Impact of IHL's decision on USM
.
Hattiesburg hosts 2021 Small Town Conference
Owners Elliot & Connor Bell were presented with the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi...
Bird Dog Café in Laurel receives award for helping individuals with disabilities