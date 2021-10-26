Freight company speaks on trucker shortage in U.S.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ports around the country have been backed up with shipments for weeks, and right now, America is struggling to maintain its supply chain.

“There’s two supply issues there. There’s equipment and there’s people. Supply also becomes an issue because things are getting more expensive,” says Alex Maurer.

Maurer is a broker for the Jones Logistics freight company. He says although there is a supply chain crisis, the truck drivers shortage has been going on for much longer.

“I think that there are some underlying issues that need to be solved, like new recruitment practices, taking better care of our carriers, which we are very dedicated to doing here,” says Maurer.

However, there is also an equipment issue. Trying to buy new trucks for drivers has been a difficult process, according to Maurer.

“There’s a whole thing that is affecting our ability to purchase new trucks for new drivers. Because like, all large 18 million manufacturers are having, you know, they can’t get the parts,” says Maurer.

Between taking care of drivers, recruiting drivers and building the trucks, Maurer says America has a lot of things to fix before it can see changes in the supply chain.

“Until we take care of those things though, in the American economy and, you know, at the national level, we’ll see some of this stuff,” says Maurer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.