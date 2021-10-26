FCSO: Suspect wanted in Monday morning ice house burglary in Brooklyn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an ice house burglary that happened in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

According to FCSO, the suspect is wanted for questioning with the burglary, which took place at the Circle K located on U.S. Highway 49 in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe the suspect burglarized the Ice House around 2 a.m.

FCSO describes the suspect to be a white man with a “Fu Manchu” style mustache, and in the photos provided, he can be seen carrying a power tool that is believed to have been used in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO by calling (601) 544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator, call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties or email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymously tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

