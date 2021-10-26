Win Stuff
Covington Co. Hospital selected to receive Connected Care Pilot Program funds

Covington County Hospital's Connected Care program will receive $162,860 to provide video...
Covington County Hospital’s Connected Care program will receive $162,860 to provide video visits and treatment primarily to low-income patients(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt hospital will receive more than $162,000 in federal grant money to help fund a pilot program to provide remote treatment for patients.

Covington County Hospital’s Connected Care program will receive $162,860 to provide video visits and treatment primarily to low-income patients suffering from chronic conditions, infectious diseases and opioid dependency.

The Collins hospital was selected to receive the funds because of the impact the program will have on the surrounding rural area.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved more than $69.3 million to fund similar projects in 36 states, plus Washington D.C.

To learn more about the FCC’s Connected Care Pilot Program, click here.

