Bird Dog Café in Laurel receives award for helping individuals with disabilities

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Bird Dog Café in Laurel was recognized for its work in helping individuals with disabilities.

During a brief ceremony, owners Elliot & Connor Bell were presented with the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi 2021 Employer of the Year Award.

The popular restaurant has been dedicated to providing work-based training to men and women with disabilities, a few of which have even landed a job at the cafe after finishing their internship there.

Elliot Bell said he was excited about the award and gave thanks to Tiffany Parrish, who works with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS), for nominating them.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for this. We didn’t know we were nominated, but Tiffany sent the application in for us and did all the leg work,” said Elliot. “I didn’t even have to stress about knowing we were in a competition until we had won it.”

“It’s always good to hear good news but especially something like this, with an award and recognition for hard work,” he added.

The movement to raise awareness began in 1945 with National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week, which dropped “Physically” to acknowledge all forms of disabilities and transformed into National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 61 million adults live with some form of disability.

The Bell brothers value farm-to-table dishes and source their ingredients locally and are always looking for a way to give back and leave their community better off than they found it.

The Bird Dog Café is located at 412 Short 7th Avenue in Laurel and features a home-away-from-home atmosphere with fine-tuned, high-quality food and service.

