1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was hurt during a shooting Tuesday morning at a Hattiesburg apartment complex.
Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting reported on Shemper Drive near the Plantation Place Apartments around 9 a.m.
Responding officers learned the victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to a local hospital for treatment. That person sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.