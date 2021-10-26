1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was hurt during a shooting Tuesday morning at a Hattiesburg apartment complex.

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting reported on Shemper Drive near the Plantation Place Apartments around 9 a.m.

Responding officers learned the victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to a local hospital for treatment. That person sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

