Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating

Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was hurt during a shooting Tuesday morning at a Hattiesburg apartment complex.

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting reported on Shemper Drive near the Plantation Place Apartments around 9 a.m.

Responding officers learned the victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to a local hospital for treatment. That person sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,652...
MSDH: Mississippi COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

Latest News

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
Proceeds from the 11th annual 4th Street Classic were presented to the Mississippi Quarter...
4th Street Classic donates $8K to the Mississippi Quarter Horse Association
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
Man dies after being hit by train in Gulfport