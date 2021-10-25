Sunny later today, but severe storms are possible on Wednesday.

We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies, some areas of fog, and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be cloudy this morning, but we will start to clear out around lunchtime, leaving us mostly sunny for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be nice and sunny with highs topping out into the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of Severe Thunderstorms late in the day. Right now, it looks like the roughest weather will move through during the evening hours between 4pm and 10pm. As of now, the main threat looks to be damaging winds. We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on this for you.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 70s during the afternoon.

Our coolest weather will arrive for Friday and Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s with sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Halloween is looking great!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s with clear skies for those Trick-or-Treaters.

