Pine Belt could see some severe weather Wednesday before trending cooler toward week’s end

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good evening, Pine Belt!

We caught a good bit of cloud cover Sunday across the Pine Belt. Our high temperature hit 83, while the low mark will come in at 63 later Sunday night.

Monday will give us a peek at some rain, with the chance for precipitation coming in at 20 percent. The expected high temperature if 86 degrees and a low of 65 degrees.

A cold front slipping past the Pine Belt to the Northwest will not have a huge impact, though temperatures will dip a bit on a cloudy Tuesday, with a high of 81 degrees and a low of 62.

Wednesday will see a second cold front bring plenty of moisture into the area, ramping up the chances for not only showers, but potentially heavy showers and even the possibility of severe thunderstorms .

We will continue to watch Wednesday on how bad it could get for us.

You can expect a high of 77 degrees with a low of 60 degrees. Chance of showers and/or thunderstorms

Following the cold front, look for a decided drop in temperature, starting Thursday as cold air makes its way out of the North.

Thursday, expect just a 20 percent chance of showers, with a high of 74 and a low that night all the way down to 55 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be twins, with highs in the upper-60s-to-lower-70s and low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Sunday should be another peach, pleasant, with highs in the low-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.