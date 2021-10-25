Petal felon arrested for possession of a weapon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a felon in possession of a weapon.

Fifty-six-year-old Brandon Brewer of Petal was arrested near the intersection of Shelby and James Street on an active warrant for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon out of Pearl River County.

Brewer was also in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest and is also facing possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge in Hattiesburg.

Brewer was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Brewer’s bond has not yet been set.

