MSDH: Mississippi COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Mississippi since February 2020.

MSDH said Monday that 555 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday, Oct. 24.

Around 34 new deaths were also reported Monday with seven deaths reported between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21. Another 27 deaths were reported between Aug. 9 and Oct. 17 from death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,652 and 10,024, respectively.

There were around 78 news cases and three deaths reported in the Pine Belt. There was one death reported in Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 56,132 COVID-19 cases and 1,026 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,290 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,461 cases, 252 deaths

Jasper: 3,301 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,867 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,522 cases, 136 deaths

Marion: 4,232 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,059 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,400 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 482,091 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,941,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,362,265 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.