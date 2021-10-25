Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day a success

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held their 16th annual Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners held similar events across the country to collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

The event is held each year to help safely dispose of unneeded or expired medications that can quickly become a gateway to addiction.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the program is always a huge success for the department.

Over 300 pounds of prescription drugs were collected during the event.

“It’ll be taken tomorrow to the DEA to be disposed of,” Cox said. “It’s just another successful event, just another public outreach event that we do to help the public and it’s obviously needed, or we wouldn’t be collecting anything so we’re going to keep doing it.”

The program helps to keep the environment clean by properly disposing of them and keeps them out of reach from those who may have addiction problems.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line

Latest News

Last-minute shopping can be scary, so local businesses say they are there to help.
Laurel businesses prepare for Halloween
Mayor Toby Barker says he will work with the city council in the next few months to create an...
Hattiesburg bridge deemed ‘unsafe’ and closed
According to Chief Tommy Cox, the seasoned officers bring a wealth of experience and will help...
5 LPD officers gain rank during promotions ceremony
.
Laurel Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day a success