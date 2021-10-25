Laurel Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day a success

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held their 16th annual Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners held similar events across the country to collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

The event is held each year to help safely dispose of unneeded or expired medications that can quickly become a gateway to addiction.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the program is always a huge success for the department.

Over 300 pounds of prescription drugs were collected during the event.

“It’ll be taken tomorrow to the DEA to be disposed of,” Cox said. “It’s just another successful event, just another public outreach event that we do to help the public and it’s obviously needed, or we wouldn’t be collecting anything so we’re going to keep doing it.”

The program helps to keep the environment clean by properly disposing of them and keeps them out of reach from those who may have addiction problems.

