JCSD: 177 grams of meth seized in Jones County in past week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a busy week for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics agents.

Five people have been arrested on drug charges in Jones County within the past seven days, according to JCSD deputies.

Also, during that same time frame, Sheriff Joe Berlin says 177 grams of methamphetamine and several weapons were seized by narcotics agents while executing search warrants.

“We understand that we’re never going to be able to solve this problem ... ,” said JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell. “The only thing that we try to do is keep it at bay.”

The narcotics division focuses mainly on drug dealers.

“A drug dealer has to be lucky every time he sells drugs,” Driskell said. “I’ve only got to be lucky once.

“So, you know, we’re actively seeking these people. All I can say is they better hold on because we’re coming. Sooner or later, it might take a while, but sooner or later, we work.”

Though JCSD deputies say they won’t be able to completely solve the drug problem, they’re trying to control it in hopes of preventing other crimes.

“If you don’t keep the drugs in check, you know, then you’re going to have more burglaries, more robberies, more aggravated assaults ... things like that,” Driskell said.

However, agents said they need help from Jones County residents to do that.

“I need people to report it,” Driskell said. “We get a lot of help from the community with people reporting illegal drug use or suspicion, and a lot of times that does turn into a drug bust or a search warrant or something like that.”

Additionally, the department is also taking steps to help people who overdose. Deputies are equipped with nasal Narcan, a medicine used to treat overdoses.

JCSD said deputies have saved six people from overdoses so far in 2021 by using Narcan. Two of those happened this past week.

“I think having everybody with the training for that is crucial because that’s somebody’s loved one, Driskell said. “That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s child, somebody’s brother, sister, father, mother.

“You know, like I said, we’re called to serve everybody, not just the law-abiding citizens or the upstanding citizens,.”

If you’re suffering from substance addiction, you can call the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s toll-free hotline, 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

