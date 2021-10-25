Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter

On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Mobile Street.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were shot and injured during a shooting late Saturday night.

On Saturday, October 23, around 11:15 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Mobile Street.

Officers discovered a woman who had been injured by an apparat gunshot. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were informed a man arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital seeking treatment from a gunshot wound shortly after. 

Both individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road
Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.
Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine

Latest News

The closure of the North 28th Avenue bridge will create some traffic flow issues in the short...
Hattiesburg closes N. 28th Avenue Bridge for 9 months
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
State Senator Brice Wiggins joins six other Republicans in a bid to unseat Rep. Steven Palazzo...
Jackson County senator announces campaign for U.S. Congress
Eric Ward and Chris Walton embrace after meeting face-to-face for the first time. Walton is...
Gulfport man reunited with Good Samaritan who saved his life