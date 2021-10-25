HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were shot and injured during a shooting late Saturday night.

On Saturday, October 23, around 11:15 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Mobile Street.

Officers discovered a woman who had been injured by an apparat gunshot. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were informed a man arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital seeking treatment from a gunshot wound shortly after.

Both individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

