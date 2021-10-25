Fundraiser will allow PCSO to nearly double Christmas program

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For a fundraiser that didn’t officially cost the customer anything, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s BBQ plate event Saturday gathered enough donations to double the size of the Christmas program come December.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the generosity shown by those taking part by “donating” after grabbing some free Piglet’s BBQ raised more than $4,000 .

And that, Nobles said, will allow his department to nearly double its “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program.

“I talked with the others and they said we should be able to add more families to this years’ event,” Nobles said. “This was the whole purpose of the event. We all came out and made it happen.”

PCSO teamed with Piglet’s BBQ to give out free lunch plates for the residents.

They started by the sheriff’s office in New Augusta then finished up in Richton, giving out nearly 350 lunch plates.

If you would like to donate towards ‘Shop with a Cop,’ you can do so by going to the station in New Augusta.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.