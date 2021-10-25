Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fundraiser will allow PCSO to nearly double Christmas program

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For a fundraiser that didn’t officially cost the customer anything, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s BBQ plate event Saturday gathered enough donations to double the size of the Christmas program come December.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the generosity shown by those taking part by “donating” after grabbing some free Piglet’s BBQ raised more than $4,000 .

And that, Nobles said, will allow his department to nearly double its “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program.

“I talked with the others and they said we should be able to add more families to this years’ event,” Nobles said. “This was the whole purpose of the event. We all came out and made it happen.”

PCSO teamed with Piglet’s BBQ to give out free lunch plates for the residents.

They started by the sheriff’s office in New Augusta then finished up in Richton, giving out nearly 350 lunch plates.

If you would like to donate towards ‘Shop with a Cop,’ you can do so by going to the station in New Augusta.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.
Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
Jones County Fire Council
Pickup truck crashes near Hebron, driver seriously injured
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road

Latest News

Foster-care advocacy group visited with Hardy Street Baptist Church congregation.
Foster care marketing group, Grant Me Hope, visits Hattiesburg
Free BBQ plates led to more than $4,000. for the upcoming Christmas season.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $4,000 with BBQ fundraiser
Veterans of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry host a memorial service for fellow...
Vietnam soldier killed 51 years ago remembered in special Hattiesburg ceremony
Members of the Mayor's Youth Council pick up litter Saturday as part of "Make a Difference Day."
Mayor’s Youth Council members “Make a Difference” in Hub City