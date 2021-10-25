Win Stuff
Foster care marketing group, Grant Me Hope, visits Hattiesburg

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 600,000 kids currently reside within the American foster care system, with about a fifth of those available for adoption.

And that’s where groups like “Grant Me Hope,” say they come in, not only providing the statistics but advocating past the numbers and trying to get kids into permanent homes.

“It is an incredible feeling when the family sees the video, and they go, ‘I want this child. This child is mine.,’” GMH vice president Barb Aalderink. “That’s what they’ve been saying. They get interviewed; they see them on TV and they go, ‘Wow. I need to find out about this child.”’

Grant Me Hope visited Hardy Street Baptist Church to discuss the importance and impact fostering and adoption can have and misconceptions people might have about both.

“People do not realize that it is free to adopt through the foster-care system,” GMH founder Helen Zeerip said. " the founder of Grant Me Hope, and her team visited Hardy Street Baptist Church Sunday morning to discuss the importance of fostering children.

“People think it is going to cost $10,000, $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 to adopt, when in reality it is free.”

Grant Me Hope focuses on eliminating the stigma of the word ‘”unadoptable” for kids who “age out” of the foster-care system, have a medical conditions or have siblings in the system as well.

Information on foster care is available on the Grant Me Hop Facebook page.

