First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The WDAM First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the slight risk area southward. It now includes areas south of the U.S. Highway 98 corridor and much of Louisiana. This is due to the models showing a smaller window for the atmosphere to become unstable on Wednesday.

Models show a squall line firing up along the potent cold front Wednesday afternoon. That line will move into the Pine Belt during the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Squall Line 10/25/21 (WDAM)

For the Pine Belt, it appears that damaging winds of 60 mph are the main concern with this event. Small hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat for that is low at this time.

Severe Map 102521 (wdam)

After the system passes through the Pine Belt, temperatures will drop quickly as a big blast of cold air moves into south Mississippi. Highs by the weekend will only be in the mid-60s.

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast so it is not set in stone just yet. Be sure to keep checking in over the next few days since the forecast could change.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.