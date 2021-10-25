Win Stuff
Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs

(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Most employees at Mississippi’s eight public universities will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees took a vote on the same day the health department reported that Mississippi surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The board scheduled a special meeting to discuss a Sept. 9 executive order from President Joe Biden that requires employees who do work connected to federal contracts be vaccinated.

The order states contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they qualify for a medical, disability or religious exemption.

Mississippi universities have approximately 120 federal contracts totaling at least $271 million.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

