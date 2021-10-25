Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Bay Springs partners with Stringer for movie night

‘Hocus Pocus’ is showing in Smith Park in Bay Springs on Saturdays night.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s spooky movie time, and Bay Springs has something in store for you.

The Bay Springs and Stringer Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring movie night on Saturday, Oct. 30th.

The event will be hosted at Smith Park in Bay Springs at no cost.

They will be showing the Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus’ starting at 7 p.m.

There will be free popcorn and cotton candy; however, you’ll need to bring your own blankets and chairs.

The Bay Springs Community Development Director Megan Swede has been planning the event, and she’s very excited.

“We do have a movie night coming in, and I think that’s going to be relaxing and fun bringing the family together,” said Swede.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday

Latest News

Bay Springs partners with Stringer for movie night
Pine Belt Halloween Events
Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs
Brandon Brewer, 56, of Petal, was arrested near the intersection of Shelby and James Street.
Petal felon arrested for possession of a weapon
The University of Southern Mississippi has been awarded a contract to study multifunctional...
USM one of two colleges awarded $6.3 million Air Force Research Lab contract