Bay Springs partners with Stringer for movie night

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s spooky movie time, and Bay Springs has something in store for you.

The Bay Springs and Stringer Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring movie night on Saturday, Oct. 30th.

The event will be hosted at Smith Park in Bay Springs at no cost.

They will be showing the Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus’ starting at 7 p.m.

There will be free popcorn and cotton candy; however, you’ll need to bring your own blankets and chairs.

The Bay Springs Community Development Director Megan Swede has been planning the event, and she’s very excited.

“We do have a movie night coming in, and I think that’s going to be relaxing and fun bringing the family together,” said Swede.

