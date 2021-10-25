Win Stuff
5 LPD officers gain rank during promotions ceremony

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Oct. 25, the Laurel Police Department hosted a promotions ceremony for five of its officers in the council chambers of city hall.

According to Chief Tommy Cox, the seasoned officers bring a wealth of experience and will help train and develop the skills of junior officers working beside them.

“Five guys and over a hundred years of experience, they can lead whether it’s a shift or helping to lead CID,” said Cox.

“They can help the younger guys, a lot of whom were here today, in their learning process and their development here at LPD,” Cox added.

Officers promoted include:

  • Lt. Michael Reaves: promoted to Captain over CID, Narcotics, and Juvenile.
  • Sgt. Ted Ducksworth: promoted to Shift 1 Patrol Lieutenant.
  • Sgt. Mark Brewer: promoted to Shift 4 Patrol Lieutenant.
  • Cpl. John Windsor: promoted to Shift 1 Patrol Sergeant.
  • Cpl. Michael Washington: promoted to Shift 4 Patrol Sergeant.

Another officer, Lt. Doug Dickerson, was re-assigned to CID.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee administered each officer their oaths of office.

The event was attended by family, friends and city officials.

LPD held a civil service exam on Saturday, looking to fill several positions that are available in the department.

