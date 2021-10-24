Win Stuff
Potential for severe weather looms Wednesday in Pine Belt

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Good evening, Pine Belt!

Saturday…what can you say, another beautiful day for those of us in this area. Sunny skies, a balmy, high temperature of 84 degrees with the low slipping to 61 degrees.

Cloud cover will start moving into the area Sunday, though it won’t affect our range of temperature much, with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 63 degrees.

Monday brings a 20 percent chance of showers as a cold front moves into Mississippi to the northwest. Monday’s high temperature is expected to come in at 86 degrees with a low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday’s outlook: Cloudy, with a high of 81 degrees and a low 63.

Wednesday will deal the Pine Belt a whole new hand.

A second cold front will move again to our northwest. but this time close enough to not only bring heavy rains to the area but the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s high is expected to slip to 77 degrees with a low of 60 degrees. Chance of rain: 70 percent.

Following the second cold front, we’ll see temperatures fall, as cool air makes it way down South out of the North.

Thursday will bring a 20 percent chance of rain, with high temperatures in the mid-to-lower-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Friday and Saturday, look for high temperatures in the low-70s-to-upper-60s and lows in the mid-50s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert weather team.

