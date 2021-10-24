Win Stuff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $4,000 with BBQ fundraiser

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sausages, burgers and baked beans brought Christmas home early, as the Perry County Sheriff’s Office raised money for its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

The fundraiser was perhaps a bit odd, since BBQ plates were given away. But participants were asked to donate whatever they desired, with the money going towards PCSO’s program to give the less fortunate children of Perry County a great Christmas.

“Our goal is that we and the People of Christ came together to add a few more children to our list,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “We have been doing about 10 families a year,”.

“They came to me and pretty much said, ‘Let’s add some more children to it. Let’s do some fundraising to add to that.””

The BBQ joint, Piglet’s, started with its food truck at the PCSO office in New Augusta, but also made its way to Richton after lunchtime.

Between both locations, hundreds of plates were given out, resulting in more than $4,000 raised.

“To see the children, see the smile on their faces, to see the interaction with law enforcement is good and positive,” Nobles said. “It is not that negative interaction that we experience far too often. This is a more humbling interaction. There are really no words to even explain it.”

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can still go by the PCSO and donate money.

