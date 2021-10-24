Forrest County reservist completes training academy for part-time officers

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – Finally.

After 9 1/2 weeks of campus and field, Tommy Hall was presented last week with the certificate dubbing him a reserve deputy with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims attended the the ceremony for new officers who graduated from the part-time officer academy in Jones County.

Hall, a local businessman, earned his part-time status after completing 380 hours of law-enforcement training starting in February and wrapping up in October.

The Jones County Academy offers all aspects of law enforcement training, including firearms, defensive tactics, case law, traffic stops, active shooter and pursuit/defensive driving.

“It was a very difficult and stressful process.” Hall said, “I am grateful that my wife, Angela, helped me through this process.”

Sims, who is in his first term as Forrest County sheriff, had promised to train and equip reserve/part-time officers to bulk up the county’s law enforcement capabilities.

Hall, who will be considered a volunteer and receive no pay as a newly-minted reservist/part-time, will be able to perform many of the duties of a full-time officer.:

Promote public relations with law enforcement in various communities

Provide security and patrol at various functions in the county

Patrol the county and take calls for services just like a regular patrol deputy

Transport inmates to either the Jones County Adult Detention Facility or the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Hall will be required to continue to train throughout the year and qualify his service weapon annually to remain certified.

“We are grateful to our volunteers (who) serve this county as reserve officers.” Sims said. “These men and women help augment patrol in areas that our full-time officers may not be able to cover.”

Any who wish to work as a reserve or part-time, can complete this academy at night and on weekends to become a certified officer in the State of Mississippi.

If anyone is interested in becoming a certified reserve officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, please contact Captain Hartfield at 601-544-7800.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.