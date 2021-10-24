Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County reservist completes training academy for part-time officers

County sheriffs' departments are augmented with reserve/part-time officers, who can perform...
County sheriffs' departments are augmented with reserve/part-time officers, who can perform many of the same functions as their full-time brethren.(WBAY)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – Finally.

After 9 1/2 weeks of campus and field, Tommy Hall was presented last week with the certificate dubbing him a reserve deputy with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims attended the the ceremony for new officers who graduated from the part-time officer academy in Jones County.

Hall, a local businessman, earned his part-time status after completing 380 hours of law-enforcement training starting in February and wrapping up in October.

The Jones County Academy offers all aspects of law enforcement training, including firearms, defensive tactics, case law, traffic stops, active shooter and pursuit/defensive driving.

“It was a very difficult and stressful process.”  Hall said, “I am grateful that my wife, Angela, helped me through this process.”

Sims, who is in his first term as Forrest County sheriff, had promised to train and equip reserve/part-time officers to bulk up the county’s law enforcement capabilities.

Hall, who will be considered a volunteer and receive no pay as a newly-minted reservist/part-time, will be able to perform many of the duties of a full-time officer.:

  • Promote public relations with law enforcement in various communities
  • Provide security and patrol at various functions in the county
  • Patrol the county and take calls for services just like a regular patrol deputy
  • Transport inmates to either the Jones County Adult Detention Facility or the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Hall will be required to continue to train throughout the year and qualify his service weapon annually to remain certified.

“We are grateful to our volunteers (who) serve this county as reserve officers.” Sims said. “These men and women help augment patrol in areas that our full-time officers may not be able to cover.”

Any who wish to work as a reserve or part-time, can complete this academy at night and on weekends to become a certified officer in the State of Mississippi. 

If anyone is interested in becoming a certified reserve officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, please contact Captain Hartfield at 601-544-7800.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.
Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
Jones County Fire Council
Pickup truck crashes near Hebron, driver seriously injured
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road

Latest News

Salvation Army
Gulf Coast Salvation Army prepares for busy holiday season
Petal 5K fundraiser staged
Petal 5K fundraiser staged
Free BBQ plates led to more than $4,000. for the upcoming Christmas season.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $4,000 with BBQ fundraiser
Perry County BBQ comes up big
Perry County BBQ comes up big