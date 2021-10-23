Volunteers work on several projects for “Make a Difference Day” in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Hub City have been working hard to “Make a Difference.”

Volunteers with Merchants Food Service were among those taking part in service projects Friday as part of “Make a Difference Day.”

About 30 volunteers picked up litter near the company headquarters on Edwards Street.

Nearly one dozen groups and organizations will work on similar trash cleanup or beautification projects throughout Hattiesburg Saturday for “Make a Difference Day.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.