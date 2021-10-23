Spooky attractions bring Halloween to Hattiesburg early

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Be wary if you are out in Hattiesburg this weekend, for you may run into some spooky attractions here for this weekend only.

Starting Friday, Oct. 22 and running through Sunday, the Hattiesburg Civil Light Opera is hosting a paper warehouse haunted attraction, turning the old Hattiesburg American office into a haunted wasteland.

“I think it is really great to have a haunted attraction in Downtown Hattiesburg,” said Hunter White with HCLO. “It is a great attraction to have in town. You’re not having to drive out anywhere. It is right here in your backyard.”

If jump scares and loud noises are not your style, then make your way to Oaklawn Cemetery for Deadly Departed, a historic cemetery walkthrough focusing on the history of the Hub City.

“The actors from Civic Light Opera will portray several characters from Hattiesburg’s past and tell you, their stories. It’s really cool,” said Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s Executive Director Andrea Saffle. “It is kind of creepy, but it is family-friendly. Nobody is going to jump out and scare you. It’s a Halloween activity, but it’s a history tour.”

Tickets for the Haunted House and Deadly Departed are $20 and $15 respectively. Tickets for the House can be bought at the door. Tickets for both Deadly Departed and the haunted house can be purchased on the HCLO website.

