Pickup truck crashes near Hebron, driver seriously injured

Jones County Fire Council
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a pickup truck was reported in serious condition after crashing into a tree near the Hebron community.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a one-vehicle collision at 290 Willie Hilbun Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a small pickup, which had been pulling a trailer, off the roadway in which the driver sustained serious injuries and was entrapped in the vehicle.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, a witness to the incident said a car was backing out of a driveway on Willie Hilbun Road when the pickup began to approach it heading north toward Highway 84. To miss the car, the pickup driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle. This caused the trailer to jackknife and the pickup to collide head-on with a tree.

Responding firefighters immediately began emergency medical treatment and began the extrication process as well as assisting with traffic control on the two-lane roadway.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as well as EMServ Ambulance Service who transported the single patient to the emergency department.

No other injuries were reported.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, said Bumgardner.

