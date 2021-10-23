Win Stuff
Petal Jaycees host Halloween 5K

The Halloween 5K & Fun Run was held in Petal Saturday.
The Halloween 5K & Fun Run was held in Petal Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Junior Chamber got a jump on celebrating Halloween, hosting an early event.

Organized by the Petal Jaycee, a Halloween 5K & Fun Run took place Saturday morning.

The run began and ended at the Petal Civic Center.

The event was held to raise funds for accessible playground equipment for city parks.

Virtual participants also were invited to take part on their own schedule.

Prizes were awarded for the best-judged costume.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

