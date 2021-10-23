Petal Jaycees host Halloween 5K

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Junior Chamber got a jump on celebrating Halloween, hosting an early event.

Organized by the Petal Jaycee, a Halloween 5K & Fun Run took place Saturday morning.

The run began and ended at the Petal Civic Center.

The event was held to raise funds for accessible playground equipment for city parks.

Virtual participants also were invited to take part on their own schedule.

Prizes were awarded for the best-judged costume.

