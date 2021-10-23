Mayor’s Youth Council members “Make a Difference” in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents fanned out across the Hub City Saturday to pick up trash or work on other beautification projects.

It was all part of the city’s fifth year of participation in “Make a Difference Day.”

Among the folks taking part were nearly three dozen members of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

They picked up litter around the Main and Jackson streets.

Ten different groups and organizations were scheduled to work on various projects across the town Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.