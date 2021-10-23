Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mayor’s Youth Council members “Make a Difference” in Hub City

Members of the Mayor's Youth Council pick up litter Saturday as part of "Make a Difference Day."
Members of the Mayor's Youth Council pick up litter Saturday as part of "Make a Difference Day."(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents fanned out across the Hub City Saturday to pick up trash or work on other beautification projects.

It was all part of the city’s fifth year of participation in “Make a Difference Day.”

Among the folks taking part were nearly three dozen members of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

They picked up litter around the Main and Jackson streets.

Ten different groups and organizations were scheduled to work on various projects across the town Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.
Club Empire to remain closed permanently
DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Jones County Fire Council
Pickup truck crashes near Hebron, driver seriously injured

Latest News

The Halloween 5K & Fun Run was held in Petal Saturday.
Petal Jaycees host Halloween 5K
Mississippi Task Force 1
Federal assistance approved for counties affected by Hurricane Ida
Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.
Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 9