Longleaf Trace receives improvements to help with safety and comfort

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New traffic safety signals are set in place to help slow down traffic at Jackson Station and West Hills along the Longleaf Trace in Hattiesburg.

Part-owner of Moore’s Bike Shop, James Moore, talks about what residents should expect to see on the trace.

“Look for the flashing light that tells you somebody is about to step foot out in the road. Please slow down, save a life,” says Moore.

Moore helped with funding for the signals alongside the Longleaf Trace Board Committee. He shares how they will hopefully make motorists slow down.

“I challenged the board to go in with me, and we split the cost on the lightings for these two intersections, West Hills, and Jackson road. And we hope that motorists will see these flashing lights. If the lights are flashing, someone is imminently ready to cross,“ Moore says.

Two rest stops along the route were also updated with the help of men from the Pine Grove Next Step Rehab Program.

John Herrington, Clinical Director for Pine Grove Next Step, shares how beneficial it was for the men to help.

“Being able to come out here and give back in this way to the larger community helps our guys in recovery regain some of that purpose they are looking for. James being willing to let us help with that project is giving them way more than we are giving out,” says Herrington.

Moore says more traffic signals could be coming in the future along the trace. He adds that in the 20 years it has been open there hasn’t been a fatality or injury at Jackson Station or West Hills.

Economy Supply donated the materials to help update the two rest areas.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.