Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Oct. 22, the Mississippi Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was held in Laurel.

Officers from the Laurel Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Biloxi Police Department participated in the event.

A brief opening ceremony was held at the Laurel Police Department before the run and afterward, the runners followed a course through downtown Laurel on Magnolia Street and then diverted down 5th Avenue to Euclid Avenue.

The event is to raise awareness and show support for Special Olympics about the needs of children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Assistant Chief Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department said the Torch Run takes place in over 50 communities across the state and includes over 250 officers who participate from various agencies.

“The Special Olympics does a great job with the different medical programs, the different life programs as well as physical fitness programs,” said DeBack.

“It gives them a chance; it gives them hope to live that life they deserve. We sell T-shirts, we do stuff like polar plunges, we do hamburger sales, car washes and different things like that to generate money for Special Olympics.” DeBack added.

Special Olympics’ State Fall Games will be held at Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg on Saturday, Oct. 23.

