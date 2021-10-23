Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine

Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.
Walter Keys of Taylorsville was arrested in Jones County Friday night on drug and gun charges.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, , Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man faces drug and gun charges after being arrested in Jones County Friday night.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Jones County SWAT team arrested Walter Keys, 32, after obtaining search warrants for adjacent homes on Royce Pool Road in the Hebron community.

As law enforcement drove up, they found Keys standing outside one of the homes, waving the unmarked JCSD vehicles to pull into the driveway.

“It’s the first time in 16 years of serving in law enforcement that I’ve ever had an alleged drug dealer wave us in during a the execution for a search warrant,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said.

The search warrants on the two residences yielded 77 grams of methamphetamine and two weapons.

Keys was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“Just this week alone, our narcotics agents have seized 177 grams of meth along with several weapons,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are taking the fight to the drug dealers in Jones County and have no plans to let up.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.
Club Empire to remain closed permanently
DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passes away

Latest News

Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 9
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 9
6pm Headlines 10/22
6pm Headlines 10/22
Part-owner of Moore’s Bike Shop, James Moore, helped with funding for the signals alongside the...
Longleaf Trace receives improvements to help with safety and comfort