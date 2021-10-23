Jones County drug bust nets 77 grams of methamphetamine

LAUREL, , Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man faces drug and gun charges after being arrested in Jones County Friday night.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Jones County SWAT team arrested Walter Keys, 32, after obtaining search warrants for adjacent homes on Royce Pool Road in the Hebron community.

As law enforcement drove up, they found Keys standing outside one of the homes, waving the unmarked JCSD vehicles to pull into the driveway.

“It’s the first time in 16 years of serving in law enforcement that I’ve ever had an alleged drug dealer wave us in during a the execution for a search warrant,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said.

The search warrants on the two residences yielded 77 grams of methamphetamine and two weapons.

Keys was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“Just this week alone, our narcotics agents have seized 177 grams of meth along with several weapons,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are taking the fight to the drug dealers in Jones County and have no plans to let up.”

