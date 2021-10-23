Jermaine Cobbins named LFD “Firefighter of the Year”

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Oct. 22, the Laurel Fire Department presented its Firefighter of the Year award during a banquet held at the training center located on Hillcrest Drive.

The recipient of the award went to Jermaine Cobbins, a 14-year veteran of the fire department and a 2002 Laurel High School graduate.

Cobbins said he never dreamed he’d be a firefighter, but something miraculous happened in his life that let him know he wanted to help others.”

“I was a lifeguard as a teenager and that’s when I saved my first life,” said Cobbins. “There was just something about saving that person’s life that stuck with me.”

”I never knew I was going to be a firefighter but right now, words can’t explain it, I’m super-stoked.” Cobbins added.

Cobbins was chosen by a majority of votes from each firefighter in the department.

The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented by State Farm Insurance agent Brian Ginn.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.