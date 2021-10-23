Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jermaine Cobbins named LFD “Firefighter of the Year”

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Oct. 22, the Laurel Fire Department presented its Firefighter of the Year award during a banquet held at the training center located on Hillcrest Drive.

The recipient of the award went to Jermaine Cobbins, a 14-year veteran of the fire department and a 2002 Laurel High School graduate.

Cobbins said he never dreamed he’d be a firefighter, but something miraculous happened in his life that let him know he wanted to help others.”

“I was a lifeguard as a teenager and that’s when I saved my first life,” said Cobbins. “There was just something about saving that person’s life that stuck with me.”

”I never knew I was going to be a firefighter but right now, words can’t explain it, I’m super-stoked.” Cobbins added.

Cobbins was chosen by a majority of votes from each firefighter in the department.

The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented by State Farm Insurance agent Brian Ginn.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare

Latest News

Jermaine Cobbins named LFD “Firefighter of the Year”
Jermaine Cobbins named LFD “Firefighter of the Year”
Metro Crime Stoppers win awards
Metro Crime Stoppers win awards
Boujee Boss local-pop up shops expands in Turtle Creek Mall
Boujee Boss local-pop up shops expands in Turtle Creek Mall
Terrell opened the Boujee Boss pop-up market in the summer of 2021.
Boujee Boss local-pop up shops expands in Turtle Creek Mall