Gametime! - Week 9

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs are just around the corner, meaning the stakes continue to rise with each week. Here’s a look at some of the week 9 scores from around the Pine Belt:

West Jones (24) Laurel (21)

Hattiesburg (14) Wayne County (13)

Columbia (27) Poplarville (3)

Sacred Heart (42) East Marion (36)

Brandon (24) Oak Grove (17)

Seminary (35) St. Patrick (0)

Collins (33) North Forrest (12)

Sumrall (39) FCAHS (21)

Taylorsville (27) Richton (12)

Meridian (31) Petal (28)

Jackson Academy (34) PCS (26)

Mount Olive (40) Resurrection (22)

St. Stanislaus (33) Perry Central (6)

Columbia Academy (42) Bowling Green (0)

Sylva-Bay Academy (42) Hillcrest Christian (14)

Mize (26) Stringer (6)

Greene County (33) Northeast Jones (25)

Enterprise-Lincoln (40) Lumberton (32)

Natchez (30) South Jones (6)

Tylertown (45) Jefferson County (0)

Pass Christian (31) Stone (24)

Vancleave (49) Pearl River Central (29)

Picayune (59) George County (33)

Lawrence County (34) Purvis (0)

Raleigh (56) McLaurin (7)

Magee (52) Wesson (0)

Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (13)

Jefferson Davis County (56) West Marion (21) – Thursday

Bay Springs (45) Salem (6) – Thursday

