Gametime! - Week 9

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs are just around the corner, meaning the stakes continue to rise with each week. Here’s a look at some of the week 9 scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • West Jones (24) Laurel (21)
  • Hattiesburg (14) Wayne County (13)
  • Columbia (27) Poplarville (3)
  • Sacred Heart (42) East Marion (36)
  • Brandon (24) Oak Grove (17)
  • Seminary (35) St. Patrick (0)
  • Collins (33) North Forrest (12)
  • Sumrall (39) FCAHS (21)
  • Taylorsville (27) Richton (12)
  • Meridian (31) Petal (28)
  • Jackson Academy (34) PCS (26)
  • Mount Olive (40) Resurrection (22)
  • St. Stanislaus (33) Perry Central (6)
  • Columbia Academy (42) Bowling Green (0)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (42) Hillcrest Christian (14)
  • Mize (26) Stringer (6)
  • Greene County (33) Northeast Jones (25)
  • Enterprise-Lincoln (40) Lumberton (32)
  • Natchez (30) South Jones (6)
  • Tylertown (45) Jefferson County (0)
  • Pass Christian (31) Stone (24)
  • Vancleave (49) Pearl River Central (29)
  • Picayune (59) George County (33)
  • Lawrence County (34) Purvis (0)
  • Raleigh (56) McLaurin (7)
  • Magee (52) Wesson (0)
  • Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (13)
  • Jefferson Davis County (56) West Marion (21) – Thursday
  • Bay Springs (45) Salem (6) – Thursday

