Gametime! - Week 9
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs are just around the corner, meaning the stakes continue to rise with each week. Here’s a look at some of the week 9 scores from around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones (24) Laurel (21)
- Hattiesburg (14) Wayne County (13)
- Columbia (27) Poplarville (3)
- Sacred Heart (42) East Marion (36)
- Brandon (24) Oak Grove (17)
- Seminary (35) St. Patrick (0)
- Collins (33) North Forrest (12)
- Sumrall (39) FCAHS (21)
- Taylorsville (27) Richton (12)
- Meridian (31) Petal (28)
- Jackson Academy (34) PCS (26)
- Mount Olive (40) Resurrection (22)
- St. Stanislaus (33) Perry Central (6)
- Columbia Academy (42) Bowling Green (0)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (42) Hillcrest Christian (14)
- Mize (26) Stringer (6)
- Greene County (33) Northeast Jones (25)
- Enterprise-Lincoln (40) Lumberton (32)
- Natchez (30) South Jones (6)
- Tylertown (45) Jefferson County (0)
- Pass Christian (31) Stone (24)
- Vancleave (49) Pearl River Central (29)
- Picayune (59) George County (33)
- Lawrence County (34) Purvis (0)
- Raleigh (56) McLaurin (7)
- Magee (52) Wesson (0)
- Brookhaven Academy (35) Wayne Academy (13)
- Jefferson Davis County (56) West Marion (21) – Thursday
- Bay Springs (45) Salem (6) – Thursday
