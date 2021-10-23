Win Stuff
Federal assistance approved for counties affected by Hurricane Ida

Mississippi Task Force 1
Mississippi Task Force 1(Facebook: Miss. Task Force 1)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The federal government has approved the request for assistance for counties in Mississippi affected by Hurricane Ida.

Public assistance was approved for the following 19 counties:

  • Amite
  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Covington
  • Franklin
  • George
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Pearl River
  • Pike
  • Simpson
  • Walthall
  • Wayne
  • Wilkinson

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private nonprofits to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Additionally, individual assistance was approved for the following eight counties:

  • Amite
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Pearl River
  • Pike
  • Walthall
  • Wilkinson

Individual assistance is available to residents and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners to recover from the effects of Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 at sustained winds of 150 mph, and produced eight tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Ida killed three people and caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and power grids.

“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for individual and public assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”

Residents in counties eligible for individual assistance who sustained losses during Hurricane Ida can now apply by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

