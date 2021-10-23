Win Stuff
Camp Shelby hosts Pine Hills Archaeology Expo

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Professional archaeologists met artifact collectors at Camp Shelby Friday, during the Pine Hills Archaeology Expo.

It was held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

It featured displays of artifacts found around South Mississippi and Camp Shelby.

Many attendees also brought their personal collections of arrowheads, pottery pieces and other items.

The event was the first meeting of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

Organizers are planning another one at Camp Shelby for next Spring.

