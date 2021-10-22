Town of Heidelberg receives $5K donation

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Better Together Heidelberg” recently raised $5,000 to the Town of Heidelberg, and they recently donated it all back to the city.

Organization President Angelia Moore explains what the group does to help out the Heidelberg community.

“The city knows that ‘Better Together’ is here to help with endeavors that they may not have the funds for. So if they don’t have the funds to pay someone to come in and do something in the city, we have community members who are willing to help,” says Moore.

To raise the money, they invited the town to put on their best outfits and make a toast to Heidelberg.

“What the toast to the town entailed was us putting an event together that would highlight the city essentially,” says Moore.

She says they danced all night, ate some really good food and they were able to meet their new mayor and board of alderman.

“We wanted them to be able to come out and be able to meet and greet their new representatives for the different wards and also to be able to see the new mayor,” says Moore.

According to Moore, the town already has plans for how to use the money.

“Essentially used to promote youth activities, to help with beautification, to go ahead and help with even our elderly population. But that’s really why we wanted to give back, and we wanted to show the city just how much the community is invested,” Moore says.

Moore also says “Better Together” will continue to bridge the gap between the community and its leaders.

