Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM sports director Taylor Curet

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to...
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM sports director Taylor Curet.

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.

Curet was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.

Curet talks about Pine Belt high school football, as well as University of Southern Mississippi and New Orleans Saints football.

