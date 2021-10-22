Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sunshine returns today with nice weather this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. The weather will be great for those Friday Night Football Games as temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.

This weekend will be great! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both days will be into the low 80s.

Clouds will move on Monday as a system passes by, giving us a slight chance of rain. A much larger storms system will move through next Wednesday, giving us a better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59
If anyone has information on Dazia’s whereabouts, or know who she may be with, contact FCSO at...
FCSO asks for help in locating missing Petal teenager

Latest News

Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/22
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/22
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/21
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/21
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/21
Partly cloudy skies later this afternoon with sunny skies this weekend.
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/20
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/20