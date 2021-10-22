Sunshine returns today with nice weather this weekend

We’re starting off your morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. The weather will be great for those Friday Night Football Games as temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.

This weekend will be great! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both days will be into the low 80s.

Clouds will move on Monday as a system passes by, giving us a slight chance of rain. A much larger storms system will move through next Wednesday, giving us a better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

