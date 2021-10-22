South Mississippi Fair returns to Pine Belt this weekend

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If anyone is looking for something to do this weekend, the fair is back in town!

The South Mississippi Fair opened its gates Friday at 5 p.m. It will take place at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from Friday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 30.

Admission is $5 for adults and children under 42 inches get in for free.

This year’s fair will feature a total of 31 rides, along with other attractions and food.

Below is the complete schedule of events that will take place each day of the fair:

Friday, Oct. 22 – Gates open at 5 p.m.

Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): The Classix



Saturday, Oct 23 – Gates open at 1 p.m.

Armband special (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.): $25



Armbands (3 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $35



JCATS Lawn Tractor Pull (Mini tractors only)

10:30 a.m. - Weigh In

12:30 p.m. - Event begins



Midway Concert Stage (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ



Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): The Classix



Sunday, Oct. 24 – Gates open at 1 p.m.

Armbands (2 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Close): $25



Midway Concert Stage (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ



Monday, Oct. 25 - Gates open at 5 p.m.

Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Armband special (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $15

Midway Concert Stage (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Gates open at 5 p.m.

Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ride special (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $2 per ride

Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Cadie Calhoun

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Gates open at 9 a.m.

Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sr. Citizens and ESS Field Trip Day (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Exhibits open

Armband (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $25

Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Madewood Street Band

Thursday, Oct. 28 - Gates open at 9 a.m.

Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

School Field Trip Day (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Exhibits open

Armband (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $25

Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Champagne Jam

Friday, Oct. 29 - Gates open at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.