South Mississippi Fair returns to Pine Belt this weekend
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If anyone is looking for something to do this weekend, the fair is back in town!
The South Mississippi Fair opened its gates Friday at 5 p.m. It will take place at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from Friday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 30.
Admission is $5 for adults and children under 42 inches get in for free.
This year’s fair will feature a total of 31 rides, along with other attractions and food.
Below is the complete schedule of events that will take place each day of the fair:
Friday, Oct. 22 – Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): The Classix
Saturday, Oct 23 – Gates open at 1 p.m.
- Armband special (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.): $25
- Armbands (3 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $35
- JCATS Lawn Tractor Pull (Mini tractors only)
- 10:30 a.m. - Weigh In
- 12:30 p.m. - Event begins
- 10:30 a.m. - Weigh In
- Midway Concert Stage (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ
- Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): The Classix
Sunday, Oct. 24 – Gates open at 1 p.m.
- Armbands (2 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Close): $25
- Midway Concert Stage (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ
Monday, Oct. 25 - Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Armband special (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $15
- Midway Concert Stage (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): Spinning Top - DJ
Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Ride special (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $2 per ride
- Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Cadie Calhoun
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sr. Citizens and ESS Field Trip Day (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Exhibits open
- Armband (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $25
- Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Madewood Street Band
Thursday, Oct. 28 - Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Open for lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- School Field Trip Day (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Exhibits open
- Armband (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.): $25
- Midway Concert Stage (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.): Champagne Jam
Friday, Oct. 29 - Gates open at 5 p.m.
