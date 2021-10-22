Win Stuff
R3SM to host wine and beer tasting event in December

The event will include the wine and beer tasting as well as have food for those who attend.
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - R3SM is hosting a fundraiser event called “Havana Nights,” a wine and beer tasting fundraiser for the community.

The event will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m., at the R3SM building at 301 Buschman St., in Hattiesburg. It will include the wine and beer tasting as well as have food for those who attend.

A sponsor for the event is The First, A National Banking Association. Ariel Russell, a mortgage loan officer with the bank, shares how its going to impact the community and R3SM.

“It’s mainly to bring the community to have a relaxed night and then, at the same time, give people the ability to donate,” says Russell.

A silent auction will also take place the night of the fundraiser to raise more money for R3SM.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh explains the importance of the fundraiser.

“We’re very thankful to do the work within our community and, as well, throughout Mississippi. But as you all know, as a non-profit, we need funds and resources to do that work,” says Creagh.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and $45 for couples.

If you would like to become a sponsor for the event, sponsorship opportunities are available.

To buy tickets, you can sign up here.

