Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: New COVID cases dip beneath 400 Friday

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,097...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,097 and 9,990, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Friday that 389 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday.

Around 13 new deaths were also reported Friday with five deaths reported between Aug. 20 and Oct. 21. Eight more deaths were reported between Sept. 6 and Oct. 17 from death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,097 and 9,990, respectively.

There were about 36 news cases and zero deaths reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 56,090 COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,288 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,453 cases, 251 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,299 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,851 cases, 242 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,521 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,226 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,055 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,397 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 482,091 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,941,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,362,265 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59

Latest News

The parade route circled around the Brown Circle Apartment Complex and those who attended were...
Laurel Housing Authority holds annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade
New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Pine Belt clinics remind women about breast cancer screenings this October