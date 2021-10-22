MSDH: New COVID cases dip beneath 400 Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Friday that 389 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday.

Around 13 new deaths were also reported Friday with five deaths reported between Aug. 20 and Oct. 21. Eight more deaths were reported between Sept. 6 and Oct. 17 from death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,097 and 9,990, respectively.

There were about 36 news cases and zero deaths reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 56,090 COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,288 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,453 cases, 251 deaths

Jasper: 3,299 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,851 cases, 242 deaths

Lamar: 10,521 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,226 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,055 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,397 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 482,091 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,941,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,362,265 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

