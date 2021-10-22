Metro Crime Stoppers, executive director win awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Metro Crime Stoppers were recognized today at this year’s Mississippi Crime Stoppers Convention in Biloxi.

Metro Crime Stoppers Executive Director Diane James was honored as the first recipient of the Mississippi Crime Stoppers Pam Vance Lifetime Service Award. James has been with Metro Crime Stoppers since 2002.

“I am proud to serve and empower citizens to fight crime by calling in tips to Metro Crime Stoppers,” said James who knew Vance. “Vance was a very instrumental leader in the Mississippi Crime Stoppers program.”

“I am so honored to accept this award in the memory of a great lady (Pam Vance) who served the people with her whole heart,” James added.

The Metro Crime Stoppers program was also named the Top Mississippi Crime Stoppers Program during the annual awards ceremony, which was hosted at the IP Casino & Resort on Friday morning.

The Metro Crime Stoppers’ Cash for Tips Hotline, at 601-582-STOP(7867), serves Forrest, Lamar, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Marion, Lawrence, and Perry Counties.

