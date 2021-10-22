Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor

FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal...
FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel onto crowds on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras Day festivities in the French Quarter in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barring a “dramatic turn for the worse,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says Mardi Gras will roll once again in 2022.

“We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!!” Cantrell tweeted Fri., Oct. 22.

The Krewe of Boo parade is set to roll Saturday evening, providing a measuring stick for how next year’s Carnival season will function amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantrell has floated a wide range of protection options. People participating in the parade must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before they ride or march in the parade. Everyone is urged to wear a mask, both spectators and participants.

More: George Porter Jr., Mannie Fresh will reign over Krewe of Boo parade

“What happens next depends on what we do right now,” her office said in a statement.

Louisiana remains No. 43 in the country for vaccination rates. Statewide, 53% of people have received one shot compared to the national rate of 66%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59