LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all witches, zombies and Harley Quinns.

Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for new hoards of trick-or-treaters.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evenings.

Below, you can find trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town to ensure the public’s safety. Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities. Times may also change for other reasons.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Forrest County: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ellisville (Trunk-or-Treating on Front Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Columbia: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lumberton: TBA

Purvis: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Taylorsville: TBA

Bay springs (Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay Springs Baptist Church): 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. A film screening in the town’s park will also be hosted from 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Waynesboro: TBA

Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Collins: 5 -7 p.m.

Beaumont: TBA

Citizens should contact their local city/ town police department for further information.

A few Pin Belt organizations are also hosting trick-or-treating events early this year to get residents in the seasonal mood. These events include:

Trunk-or-Treat at the Family YMCA in Hattiesburg: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

“Treats in the Streets” at Jones College on the Plaza: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

More events may be added. Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.

