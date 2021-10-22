LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt.

Win Stuff
Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evening.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all witches, zombies and Harley Quinns.

Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for new hoards of trick-or-treaters.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evenings.

Below, you can find trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town to ensure the public’s safety. Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities. Times may also change for other reasons.

Saturday, Oct. 30

  • Forrest County: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Ellisville (Trunk-or-Treating on Front Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Columbia: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Lumberton: TBA
  • Purvis: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Taylorsville: TBA
  • Bay springs (Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay Springs Baptist Church): 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
    • A film screening in the town’s park will also be hosted from 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Waynesboro: TBA
  • Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Collins: 5 -7 p.m.
  • Beaumont: TBA

Citizens should contact their local city/ town police department for further information.

A few Pin Belt organizations are also hosting trick-or-treating events early this year to get residents in the seasonal mood. These events include:

  • Trunk-or-Treat at the Family YMCA in Hattiesburg: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • “Treats in the Streets” at Jones College on the Plaza: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

More events may be added. Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.

