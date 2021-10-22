LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all witches, zombies and other little monsters.
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for new hordes of trick-or-treaters.
Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evenings.
Below, you can find suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town to ensure the public’s safety. Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities. Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Forrest County: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ellisville (Trunk-or-Treating on Front Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Columbia: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Lumberton: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Purvis: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Taylorsville (Boo in the Park): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Bay Springs (Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay Springs Baptist Church): 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- ‘Hocus Pocus’ will be showing in Smith Park from 7 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Collins: 5 -7 p.m.
- Beaumont (Trunk-or-Treat near the Bill Nance Auditorium): 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Heidelberg (Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Citizens should contact their local city/town officials for further information.
For tips on how to keep children safe while trick-or-treating, CLICK HERE.
A few Pine Belt organizations are also hosting trick-or-treating events early this year to get residents in the seasonal mood. These events include:
- Trunk-or-Treat at the Family Y in Hattiesburg: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- “Treats in the Streets” at Jones College on the Plaza: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- “EEEEEEKle Walk for The Children’s Center” at USM’s Eagle Walk: Oct. 27, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- “Halloween Harvest Hoedown 2021″ at the Episcopal Church of Ascension: Oct. 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
More events may be added. Times may also change for other reasons, such as the weather.
