LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt

Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.((Source: Pexels))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all witches, zombies and other little monsters.

Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for new hordes of trick-or-treaters.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evenings.

Below, you can find suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town to ensure the public’s safety. Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities. Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.

Saturday, Oct. 30

  • Forrest County: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Ellisville (Trunk-or-Treating on Front Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Columbia: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Lumberton: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Purvis: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Taylorsville (Boo in the Park): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Bay Springs (Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay Springs Baptist Church): 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Collins: 5 -7 p.m.
  • Beaumont (Trunk-or-Treat near the Bill Nance Auditorium): 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Heidelberg (Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Citizens should contact their local city/town officials for further information.

For tips on how to keep children safe while trick-or-treating, CLICK HERE.

A few Pine Belt organizations are also hosting trick-or-treating events early this year to get residents in the seasonal mood. These events include:

More events may be added. Times may also change for other reasons, such as the weather.

