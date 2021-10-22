LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all witches, zombies and other little monsters.

Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for new hordes of trick-or-treaters.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evenings.

Below, you can find suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town to ensure the public’s safety. Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities. Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Forrest County: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Petal: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ellisville (Trunk-or-Treating on Front Street): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Laurel: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

New Augusta: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Columbia: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lumberton: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Purvis: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Taylorsville (Boo in the Park): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bay Springs (Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay Springs Baptist Church): 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ‘Hocus Pocus’ will be showing in Smith Park from 7 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Richton: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Collins: 5 -7 p.m.

Beaumont (Trunk-or-Treat near the Bill Nance Auditorium): 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Heidelberg ( Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street ): 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Citizens should contact their local city/town officials for further information.

A few Pine Belt organizations are also hosting trick-or-treating events early this year to get residents in the seasonal mood. These events include:

More events may be added. Times may also change for other reasons, such as the weather.

