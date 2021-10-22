Laurel Housing Authority holds annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Throughout the month of October various organizations are finding ways to bring awareness to breast cancer and treatment options that are available.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the Laurel Housing Authority held its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade in the city.

The parade route circled around the Brown Circle Apartment Complex and those who attended were given educational material about the deadly disease.

Samella Walker, a 3-year breast cancer survivor, said that women should take steps to stay ahead of the disease.

“Go and get yourself checked. It does not matter how you feel. If it’s your time to go to your doctor to get your mammogram, go because early detection is the best advice that I can give to you.” Samella said.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women over the age of 45 should get mammograms yearly and do regular breast examinations.

