Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree

David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes across the South.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County father and son were arrested in different states in connection to a multi-state crime spree.

David Williams Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes in Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Indiana. The pair also have pending charges in Georgia and Louisiana.

“It’s a miracle no one was hurt or killed by this pair during their crime spree across the South. Why a father would include his own son in a series of crimes is beyond me,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator J.D. Carter.

According to sheriff’s department, the crimes began in September when Williams allegedly stole a vehicle in Jones County and fled to Jasper County. Investigators said Bay Springs police chased Williams, who crashed the vehicle and fled on foot to elude capture.

Earlier this month, Williams and his son allegedly stole a vehicle on Reed Creek Road in Jones County, which was later found abandoned in Cullman, AL.

They are also accused of stealing another vehicle in Dodge City, AL and driving to South Carolina, where authorities suspect them of committing other crimes.

The duo then drove to Minor Hill, Tenn., where law enforcement officers stopped a stolen vehicle and arrested the 17-year-old. Williams allegedly ran away, stole another vehicle and drove to Indiana.

According to the sheriff’s office, David was later arrested in Clark County, IN for possessing a stolen vehicle, fake ID and methamphetamine.

Additional charges for Williams and his son are pending in Georgia and Louisiana and include a shootout with deputies in one jurisdiction.

Both father and son have a list of jurisdictions with criminal complaints on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

“David Williams Sr. is an ex-con who now has a long list of jurisdictions waiting in line to arrest him for crimes allegedly committed,” said Jones County Investigator Reuben Bishop.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

